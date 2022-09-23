Menu

Crime

Police investigate discovery of hidden camera in east Hamilton Tim Hortons

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 11:36 am
Police say officers removed a camera from a women's bathroom at a Tim Horton's in east Hamilton on Sept. 22, 2022. Investigators say the device had been recording for sometime. View image in full screen
Police say officers removed a camera from a women's bathroom at a Tim Horton's in east Hamilton on Sept. 22, 2022. Investigators say the device had been recording for sometime. Global News

Police say they’re investigating the discovery of a hidden camera recording in a bathroom at an east-end Tim Hortons.

Hamilton police Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News the camera was found by patrons around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 30 Queenston Rd. location at Cochrane Road.

“The complainant reported they had went to use the female restroom with their child, when they observed a cellphone obscured by toilet paper on the floor of the stall,” Bharaj explained.

Read more: 1 injured, several arrests amid ‘student incidents’ at MacNab Secondary in Hamilton, police say

“Police attended and seized the cellphone, which was still recording at the time.”

Bharaj went on to say an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have no suspect information and did not reveal how long the device was in the bathroom.

