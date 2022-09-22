1 injured, several arrests amid ‘student incidents’ at MacNab Secondary in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person was injured and a number of people arrested following an incident at a Hamilton Mountain public school Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News “several different incidents” took place around 9 a.m. at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School, which prompted a hold and secure protocol at the Magnolia Drive learning facility.

“Upon arrival one student was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and several arrests have been made,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

“Police remain on scene and continue to investigate.”

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board said the precautionary hold and secure was lifted just after noon.

More to come.

The @HWDSB has lifted the Hold and Secure for Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate several different incidents that took place with students today. #HamOnt. https://t.co/kETNHMjz6Y — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 22, 2022