Crime

1 injured, several arrests amid ‘student incidents’ at MacNab Secondary in Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 1:22 pm
Hamilton police say officers were sent to Sir Allan MacNab school following a call about an incident involving students on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say officers were sent to Sir Allan MacNab school following a call about an incident involving students on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. Google Maps

Police say one person was injured and a number of people arrested following an incident at a Hamilton Mountain public school Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News “several different incidents” took place around 9 a.m. at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School, which prompted a hold and secure protocol at the Magnolia Drive learning facility.

Read more: Hamilton pediatric orthopedic doctor faces charges in sexual offence investigation, police say

“Upon arrival one student was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and several arrests have been made,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

Trending Stories

“Police remain on scene and continue to investigate.”

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board said the precautionary hold and secure was lifted just after noon.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

