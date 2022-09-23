Menu

Canada

Canadian retail sales fell 2.5% to $61.3B in July: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 11:10 am
Retail sales Canada View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they shop in a department store in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for August pointed to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, but noted the figure will be revised.

Statistics Canada says the July sales were down in nine of the 11 subsectors it tracks, representing 94.5 per cent of retail trade.

Read more: The loonie is at a nearly 2-year low. What does that mean for inflation?

Sales at gasoline stations fell 14.2 per cent for the month as gasoline prices fell 9.2 per cent and sales at gasoline stations in volume terms decreased 7.0 per cent. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 3.3 per cent.

Core retail sales – which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 0.9 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 2.0 per cent in July.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
