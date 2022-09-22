Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Albertans worried about loved ones after Putin signs mobilization decree

By Jayme Doll Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 8:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Albertans worry about loved ones after Russia ramps up war effort, issues more threats' Albertans worry about loved ones after Russia ramps up war effort, issues more threats
Russian Albertans are thinking of loved ones back home now, fearful they may be forced to fight and Ukraine. As Jayme Doll reports, many Ukrainians already living through the nightmare say the fight back home will not be weakened by Putin's threats.

Calgary’s Sergey Abramov clutched the screen of his phone, his eyes fixed on a video from Russia.

A child is heard crying for his papa, who is reportedly being sent to fight in Ukraine.

Abramov and his wife Tatiana Artemyeva have called Calgary home for 13 years. But their thoughts have been with family and friends back home in Russia and also all those in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of troops and reiterated his threats of using nuclear weapons in the event Russian territory is threatened. Russia’s defense minister said 300,000 reservists would be called up to fight in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia’s Lavrov defends war against Ukraine at UN showdown

“I’m worried about all the guys who are the same age as I am — all my classmates and school-mates — could potentially be sent in the truck to be sent to Ukraine,” said Abramov, who received some training himself when he lived in Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

“They say it’s a ‘partial mobilization’ but it’s a tricky word. It’s not partial,” Artemyeva added.

“It can come to anyone’s house and we know how it’s done in Russia. The justice system doesn’t work, so it can’t protect people.”

Artemyeva has been helping Ukrainians since the war first broke out.

Click to play video: 'Russia hints at nuclear action as the war in Ukraine intensifies' Russia hints at nuclear action as the war in Ukraine intensifies

“This is horrible. We are very worried about many of our friends,” she said. “No one that we know wants to go and participate in this war. People are just very scared.”

Trending Stories

Putin’s annoucement comes following a list of setbacks for the Kremlin in its offensive against Ukraine, including a successful Ukrainian counter offensive in Kharkiv, a city only about an hour away from the Russian border.

Liza Kanishcheva grew up in Kharkiv and now calls Canmore home. Her parents fled Ukraine in March and now live with their daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mobilization means the war is going to continue and there’s going to be a lot of loss of life not just of Ukrainians but Russians as well,” Nikolai Kanishcheva said in Russian, translated by his daughter.

Read more: As Putin ramps up nuclear threats, how world reacts to ‘sham’ referendums is key: Joly

Liza has been selling t-shirts and stickers, and holding fundraising dinners.

She’s raised enough money to send three drones and 14 explosion-proof lights to fire fighters and her former classmates now fighting on the frontlines. She insists Putin’s threats will not reduce the fortitude of the Ukrainian fighters.

“(Russia’s army) structure is going to break at some point, but we are fighting for truth,” Liza said.

While the recent threats and ramping up of Russian forces no doubt feeds uncertainty, hope still prevails in people like Liza’s parents.

With tears swelling in her eyes, Liza’s mother said she hopes to see her mother and son again.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls for investigation, transparency into mass graves found in Ukraine' Trudeau calls for investigation, transparency into mass graves found in Ukraine
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine war tagrussian army tagRussian mobilization tagRussian reservists tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers