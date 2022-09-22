Former education worker arrested for sexual assault at Durham elementary school in 2018

Send this page to someone via email

A former education worker has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a school in Durham Region four years ago.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, in August, members of its special victims unit launched an investigation after a victim came forward about an incident at a Durham Region elementary school in 2018.

Police did not name the school, citing efforts to protect the victim’s identity.

On Wednesday, the investigation led to the arrest of Ashley Jansen, 35, of Baltimore, Ont., who was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

She was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Oshawa.



Police say Jensen was employed with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board from 2010 to 2021 but is no longer employed by a school board.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Rabishaw of the special victims unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5327. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.