Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former education worker arrested for sexual assault at Durham elementary school in 2018

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 3:47 pm
A formed education worker faces sex-related charges following an investigation into an incident in 2018 at a Durham elementary school, police say. View image in full screen
A formed education worker faces sex-related charges following an investigation into an incident in 2018 at a Durham elementary school, police say. Global News

A former education worker has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault at a school in Durham Region four years ago.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, in August, members of its special victims unit launched an investigation after a victim came forward about an incident at a Durham Region elementary school in 2018.

Read more: Private music teacher sexually assaulted young student, Toronto police allege

Police did not name the school, citing efforts to protect the victim’s identity.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, the investigation led to the arrest of Ashley Jansen, 35, of Baltimore, Ont., who was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

She was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Oshawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Jensen was employed with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board from 2010 to 2021 but is no longer employed by a school board.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Rabishaw of the special victims unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5327. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police Service tagKawartha Pine Ridge District School Board tagKPRDSB tagHistoric Sexual Assault tagTeacher Sexual Assault tageducation worker sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers