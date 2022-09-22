Toronto police issue more than 5,000 tickets during back-to-school traffic safety campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say more than 5,000 tickets were issued as a part of the force’s back-to-school traffic safety campaign.

Toronto police said between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, officers focused on enforcement, education and “community engagement throughout the city, with an emphasis around school zones.”

The force said during the campaign, a total of 5,814 tickets were issued.

Police said 2,026 of the tickets were issued for speeding, while 1,289 were handed out for aggressive driving.

The force said 279 motorists were ticketed for distracted driving, while 2,220 tickets were handed out for “other infractions.”

According to police, parking enforcement officers were also out targeting those who “chose to park illegally, or vehicles that were potentially putting others at risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the force said 4,267 parking tickets were issued within 100 metres of schools.