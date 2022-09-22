Albertans to see tax hike on gas prices Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will see a partial return of the provincial fuel tax on the price of gasoline and diesel starting on Oct. 1, as retailers have been told by the UCP government to begin collecting 4.5 cents per litre.

Retailers were informed of the change through a special notice sent out by the province on Sept. 21.

The government suspended the full 13 cents per litre tax earlier this year as a way to combat rising fuel prices and tied that relief to the average price of WTI.

The government used the average closing price over a four-week period leading up to Sept. 15 to determine that price. Over that four-week stretch, WTI averaged $89.26.

The thresholds put in place in the fuel relief program have Albertans getting the full 13 cents per litre off when the price averages higher than $90 per barrel. Between $85 and $89.99, the fuel tax will be set at 4.5 cents per litre. Between $80 and $84.99, Albertans will be charged nine cents per litre. And any price below $80 per barrel will see the full 13 cents per litre tax reinstated.

