A Lethbridge first: LPS member receives prestigious Medal of Bravery

A medal given out to those who have risked their lives to try to save someone in imminent danger was awarded to a 21-year Lethbridge police officer.

On April 8, 2017, a fire broke out at a home in the Bridge Villa Estates trailer park in Lethbridge. Being one of the first to arrive at the scene, Const. Marco Pagliericci jumped into action as the home was engulfed in flames.

The officer started to bang on windows and doors. An elderly woman managed to escape the home and Pagliericci entered the home and found an elderly man with a disability lying on the couch. Police said he led the man outside as flames and thick smoke engulfed the unit.

1:37 Fire destroys north Lethbridge mobile home Fire destroys north Lethbridge mobile home – Apr 9, 2017

The constable then turned his attention to evacuating other tenants from the neighbouring homes and keeping the site secure until firefighters arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

For his quick thinking and leaping into action, Pagliericci was awarded the Medal of Bravery by Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, on Sept. 9.

LPS said it’s believed to be the first given out to one of its members in its 120-year history.

Though he was nominated for the award in 2017, the award was given out this year due to the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

Pagliericci is no stranger to accolades, having served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 23 years. The constable was previously awarded the Gulf and Kuwait Medal, the Canadian Peace Keeper Medal, The NATO/OTAN Medal, the United Nations Cyprus Medal and the Canadian Forces Decoration with the 22-year bar.

2:27 Mary Simon acknowledges ‘solemn’ nature of Decorations for Bravery ceremony amid Queen’s death Mary Simon acknowledges ‘solemn’ nature of Decorations for Bravery ceremony amid Queen’s death – Sep 9, 2022