Crime

Body found in Alnwick-Haldimand Township identified as missing Hastings man: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 12:05 pm
Northumberland OPP say a body found Sept. 18 in Alnwick-Halidmand Township has been identified as missing person Travis Nickerson, 22, of Hastings, Ont. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a body found Sept. 18 in Alnwick-Halidmand Township has been identified as missing person Travis Nickerson, 22, of Hastings, Ont. "Remembering Travis J Nickerson" Facebook page

Northumberland OPP say a body found on the weekend in Alnwick-Halidmand Township has been identified as a man recently reported as missing.

On Thursday, OPP said a post-mortem examination confirmed the identity of the dead person found Sept. 18 in the area of County Road 18 as Travis Nickerson, 22, of the nearby village of Hastings.

Read more: Body found on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

Nickerson had been reported missing on Sept. 12. He was last seen on Sept. 8 on Sandy Bay Road in Hastings, police said.

Police followed up on a tip and located Nickerson and his vehicle — a grey 2008 Pontiac Torrent — along County Road 18.

OPP said Thursday the cause of his death remains under investigation, pending further forensic analysis.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information can contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) on online at stopcrimehere.ca.

OPP say the investigation involves its crime unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help support Nickerson’s family with memorial service and associated costs.

