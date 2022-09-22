Menu

Crime

Son charged with murder in deaths of mother, father in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigate double homicide in Rexdale' Police investigate double homicide in Rexdale
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 21) Police investigate double homicide in Rexdale

The son of a man and a woman who were found dead in a Toronto apartment unit on Wednesday has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police say.

Toronto police said 68-year-old Colin Henry and 67-year-old Veronica Henry, both Toronto residents, were found dead in an apartment unit on 27 Bergamot Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Officers were responding to a report of a stabbing at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: 2 dead after stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building

Det. Sgt. Leslie Dunkley told Global News the accused was taken to hospital after being found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 28-year-old Toronto resident Alpha Henry has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and father.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

