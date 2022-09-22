Okanagan weather: Mild forecast for end of summer, start of fall

Mid-20 degree heat returns to the Okanagan for the final hours of summer on Thursday afternoon.
Fall officially begins Thursday evening, at 6:03 p.m., with clouds rolling in and temperatures ducking down to around 7 C by Friday morning.
The first full day of fall will see a return to mostly cloudy skies, with daytime highs taking aim at the low 20s.
Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 21
A mix of sun and cloud kicks off the first weekend of fall on Saturday, with daytime highs in the low 20s.
Trending Stories
Sunnier conditions return on Sunday, with an afternoon high of around 24 C.
Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the final week of September, with afternoon highs settling into the mid-20s.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments