Okanagan weather: Mild forecast for end of summer, start of fall

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 1:56 pm
Clouds roll in for the first full day of fall on Friday. View image in full screen
Clouds will roll in for the first full day of fall on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Mid-20 degree heat returns to the Okanagan for the final hours of summer on Thursday afternoon.

Fall officially begins Thursday evening, at 6:03 p.m., with clouds rolling in and temperatures ducking down to around 7 C by Friday morning.

The first full day of fall will see a return to mostly cloudy skies, with daytime highs taking aim at the low 20s.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 21' Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 21
Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 21

A mix of sun and cloud kicks off the first weekend of fall on Saturday, with daytime highs in the low 20s.

Sunnier conditions return on Sunday, with an afternoon high of around 24 C.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the final week of September, with afternoon highs settling into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

