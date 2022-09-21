OPP search for man behind romance scam

Frontenac OPP have made an arrest in connection with a romance scam and are looking for help to identify another suspect.
Police say a man was involved in a scheme that saw the victim duped out of over $70,000 between January and March of 2020.
They’ve released a photo of the suspect in hopes of it leading to more tips.
In mid-August, one person was arrested.
Lisa McLean, 44, of Toronto is facing fraud and possession of proceeds of crime charges.
