Canada

OPP search for man behind romance scam

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 12:49 pm
Police say this man is a suspect in a romance scam that saw a woman defrauded of more than $70,000.
Frontenac OPP have made an arrest in connection with a romance scam and are looking for help to identify another suspect.

Police say a man was involved in a scheme that saw the victim duped out of over $70,000 between January and March of 2020.

They’ve released a photo of the suspect in hopes of it leading to more tips.

In mid-August, one person was arrested.

Lisa McLean, 44, of Toronto is facing fraud and possession of proceeds of crime charges.

Kingston, Ont. CAO defends city staff after senior staff member criticized by community group
