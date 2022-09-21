Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police now investigating cyberattack at public school board

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 11:52 am
The investigation into the cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board is finally in the hands of local law enforcement. View image in full screen
The investigation into the cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board is finally in the hands of local law enforcement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The investigation into the cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board is finally in the hands of local law enforcement.

In July, the school board announced that it had discovered that it had been hacked on July 10. A spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police confirmed that they began to investigate the attack on Tuesday.

Read more: Waterloo school board says hackers accessed sensitive employee and student info

“I can confirm WRPS commenced an investigation on Tuesday into the cyber security incident at WRDSB after recently receiving a report,” WRPS Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.

Trending Stories

The board announced Tuesday that it had previously contacted Ontario Provincial Police with regards to the incident in July.

“At that point the investigation into the incident was just beginning. Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) followed a standard process recommended by our cyber experts and more information was learned about the attack,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since initially reporting this incident to OPP in July, WRDSB has shared additional information with local law enforcement.”

Read more: Waterloo Regional District School Board says it was hit by cyberattack

The board announced the attack in July and a few weeks later it announced that hackers managed to get into a restricted network drive which included payroll information including “names, birthdates, banking information, and social insurance numbers of all current and past employees dating back to 1970.”

It said it was still working to discover what other information the hackers had accessed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagWaterloo schools tagKitchener Schools tagCambridge schools tagWaterloo public school board tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers