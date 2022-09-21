Menu

Crime

Man assaulted, robbed after withdrawing cash at bank, Winnipeg police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 11:53 am
A man was assaulted and robbed while walking back from a bank after withdrawing cash, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A man was assaulted and robbed while walking back from a bank after withdrawing cash, Winnipeg police say. Global News / File

A man was assaulted and robbed while walking back from a bank after withdrawing cash, Winnipeg police say.

Police found a 59-year-old man suffering from upper body injuries in a back alley of the 500 block of Balmoral Street after they responded to a report on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. of a man in distress.

Emergency care was provided and he was taken to hospital in unstable conditon and then upgraded to stable.

Investigators learned the victim had attended a nearby bank with a woman known to him and withdrew cash.

After leaving the bank, the two walked northbound on Balmoral Street when an unknown man confronted him.

He was assaulted and robbed of his money and the suspect fled, police say.

The investigation continues with the major crimes unit, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street' Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street
Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street – Jul 19, 2022
