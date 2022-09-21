$1M Lotto Max ticket sold in Barrie, Ont.

Lotto Max ticket holders in Simcoe County may want to check their tickets for Tuesday night’s draw, with OLG reporting a $1 million ticket was sold in Barrie.
Although there was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, draw, the Ontario lottery organization said a Maxmillions winning ticket for $1 million was sold in Barrie.
In addition to the $1 million ticket, one Encore prize worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.
This Friday’s Lotto Max draw is offering a whopping $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 31 $1 million Maxmillions.
Since 2009, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion, including 93 jackpot wins and 777 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.
People can check their ticket numbers on the OLG website.
