Canada

$1M Lotto Max ticket sold in Barrie, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 9:17 am
Tuesday night's winning ticket was sold on OLG.ca. View image in full screen
Tuesday night's winning ticket was sold on OLG.ca. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Lotto Max ticket holders in Simcoe County may want to check their tickets for Tuesday night’s draw, with OLG reporting a $1 million ticket was sold in Barrie.

Although there was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, draw, the Ontario lottery organization said a Maxmillions winning ticket for $1 million was sold in Barrie.

In addition to the $1 million ticket, one Encore prize worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.

Read more: June Lotto Max draw winner in London, Ont. takes home $1M

This Friday’s Lotto Max draw is offering a whopping $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 31 $1 million Maxmillions.

Since 2009, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion, including 93 jackpot wins and 777 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.

People can check their ticket numbers on the OLG website.

Click to play video: 'Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto' Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto
Winning ticket for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto – Aug 7, 2022
