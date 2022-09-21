$1M Lotto Max ticket sold in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Lotto Max ticket holders in Simcoe County may want to check their tickets for Tuesday night’s draw, with OLG reporting a $1 million ticket was sold in Barrie.

Although there was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday, Sept. 20, draw, the Ontario lottery organization said a Maxmillions winning ticket for $1 million was sold in Barrie.

In addition to the $1 million ticket, one Encore prize worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.

This Friday’s Lotto Max draw is offering a whopping $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 31 $1 million Maxmillions.

Since 2009, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion, including 93 jackpot wins and 777 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.

People can check their ticket numbers on the OLG website.

