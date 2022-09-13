June Lotto Max draw winner in London, Ont. takes home $1M

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., resident Amanda David is now $1-million richer after winning the Maxmillions prize in the June 7 Lotto Max draw.

“This is my first major win,” shared David while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I play a mixture of quick picks and my own numbers.”

David said that she discovered her big win while checking her ticket at the store.

“I was shocked – I had to let it sink in,” she said. “I told my best friend, and they were surprised and happy for me.”

According to OLG, she plans to save, pay some bills and help her children with her winnings.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won at least $7.2 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 776 Maxmillions prizes across the province.