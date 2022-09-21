1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say one man has died and another has serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Tuesday at around 10:18 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, police said they found two men with stab wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
They also found a second man who was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
