Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 7:06 am
Police on scene following a stabbing on Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street on Sept. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing on Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street on Sept. 20, 2021. Global News

Toronto police say one man has died and another has serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Tuesday at around 10:18 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said they found two men with stab wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Read more: 2 dead after stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building

They also found a second man who was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagStabbing tagToronto Stabbing tagJane Street tagstabbing toronto tagToronto Fatal Stabbing tagDriftwod Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers