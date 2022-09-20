Toronto’s Eaton Centre evacuated after multi-vehicle fire in parking lot

Firefighters evacuated Toronto’s Eaton Centre after a fire in the parking lot on Tuesday evening.
Toronto firefighters told Global News they responded to reports of a fire on the third floor parkade of the Eaton Centre at around 7:25 p.m.
Officials said the fire was extinguished but heavy smoke was seen coming from the multi-vehicle fire.
No injuries were reported, although Toronto paramedics were dispatched to the scene as a precaution.
Queen Street was closed from Yonge to Bay streets while emergency services responded.
