Fire

Toronto’s Eaton Centre evacuated after multi-vehicle fire in parking lot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 8:57 pm
A man puts on a protective face mask before entering CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A man puts on a protective face mask before entering CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto on June 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Firefighters evacuated Toronto’s Eaton Centre after a fire in the parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Toronto firefighters told Global News they responded to reports of a fire on the third floor parkade of the Eaton Centre at around 7:25 p.m.

Officials said the fire was extinguished but heavy smoke was seen coming from the multi-vehicle fire.

Trending Stories

Read more: North York fire causes roof to partially collapse, Toronto Fire says

No injuries were reported, although Toronto paramedics were dispatched to the scene as a precaution.

Queen Street was closed from Yonge to Bay streets while emergency services responded.

