Fire

North York fire causes roof to partially collapse, Toronto Fire says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 9:29 pm
Firefighters were called to a business in North York on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to a business in North York on Wednesday evening. Global News

Firefighters in Toronto responded to a three-alarm blaze that led to the partial collapse of a building’s roof on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire told Global News they were called to a fire at 170 Bartor Road in North York at 5:45 p.m. The fire was reported at Tao Motor Canada Inc., located beside Highway 400.

Read more: Firefighters control 11th floor balcony blaze in Toronto

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building’s roof, which firefighters feared could be in danger of collapse, officials said.

Trending Stories

In an update just after 8:20 p.m., Toronto Fire confirmed the building’s roof at partially collapsed but said no injuries had been reported.

Click to play video: 'House fire in North York, Toronto, kills 1 man' House fire in North York, Toronto, kills 1 man
House fire in North York, Toronto, kills 1 man – Aug 6, 2022
