North York fire causes roof to partially collapse, Toronto Fire says

Firefighters in Toronto responded to a three-alarm blaze that led to the partial collapse of a building’s roof on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire told Global News they were called to a fire at 170 Bartor Road in North York at 5:45 p.m. The fire was reported at Tao Motor Canada Inc., located beside Highway 400.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building’s roof, which firefighters feared could be in danger of collapse, officials said.

In an update just after 8:20 p.m., Toronto Fire confirmed the building’s roof at partially collapsed but said no injuries had been reported.

