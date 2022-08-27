Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters respond to 11th floor balcony fire in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 4:28 pm
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Firefighters are responding to a balcony fire in a Toronto building, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a fire had been reported on Woolner Avenue, east of Jane Street.

The fire was on an 11th floor balcony. Officers said it was possible people were trapped inside the unit.

Woolner Road was closed between Jane Street and Rockcliffe Boulevard for firefighters and paramedics to respond, police said.

Read more: Large fire breaks out at empty Toronto home under construction, firefighter injured

Toronto fire told Global News the building’s 11th, 12th and 14th floors were evacuated as a precaution to avoid smoke inhalation.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Fire tagJane Street tagWoolner Avenue tagRockcliffe Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers