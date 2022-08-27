Firefighters respond to 11th floor balcony fire in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters are responding to a balcony fire in a Toronto building, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a fire had been reported on Woolner Avenue, east of Jane Street.

The fire was on an 11th floor balcony. Officers said it was possible people were trapped inside the unit.

Woolner Road was closed between Jane Street and Rockcliffe Boulevard for firefighters and paramedics to respond, police said.

Toronto fire told Global News the building’s 11th, 12th and 14th floors were evacuated as a precaution to avoid smoke inhalation.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

Woolner closed between Jane and Rockcliffe to allow @Toronto_Fire and @Torontomedics to stage equipment

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 27, 2022