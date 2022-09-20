Commercial kitchen in Revelstoke, B.C. connects community, prevents food waste

Send this page to someone via email

The Neighbourhood Kitchen is nestled near downtown Revelstoke, B.C. It is a commercial kitchen that is a part of the Community Connections Society that helps people who need a little extra help.

The Community Connections Society has been providing many social services in Revelstoke and the surrounding community for more than 20 years and now the Neighbourhood Kitchen is further expanding its offerings.

Austin Luciow, a Red Seal chef, has been running the kitchen since its opening in June as the Neighborhood Kitchen. Now, he says the program is hitting its stride.

“Pretty much all the stuff that goes out of the food bank is stuff that’s made here,” said Luciow.

“Then I’m also baking for our school breakfast programs and then I’ve got some catering for our Indigenous Friendship Society … (I’m) going to be baking for our Revelstoke After School Society as well.”

Since opening, the kitchen has helped serve 300 people a week while keeping approximately 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of food a week out of the landfill with its food recovery program.

“We understand that some people, due to their situations, they might be living somewhere that doesn’t have a full kitchen and stuff like that. So I make these ready-to-eat meals that they just need to heat up. (It) has made (things) a lot more accessible for people and allows them to have a healthier meal,” said Luciow.

Uptake has been so good, the Neighbourhood Kitchen is hoping to attract more volunteers to help sort food and stock shelves.

Not only does the neighbourhood kitchen prevent food waste and feed the community with non-profits, but it is also offering local businesses a space to rent 24-7.

For Revelstoke’s Little Spoon Bakery, the rental space helps owners Alexander Hartmann and Alexandra Bauer build their small business.

“We are a mobile bakery because we’re just doing markets so far,” said Hartmann.

That market prep is easily done in the rental kitchen.

“Our products at the market are pretzels, pies, cookies, butter tarts, just the good stuff,” said Bauer.