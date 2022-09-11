Menu

Canada

University of Alberta Campus Food Bank continues to face high demand

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'University of Alberta Campus Food Bank continues to face high demand' University of Alberta Campus Food Bank continues to face high demand
It's been a resource for University of Alberta students to lean on throughout the pandemic and the Campus Food Bank continues to face high demand. Nicole Stillger has more on the need and who it's affecting most.

The Campus Food Bank at the University of Alberta is facing high demand.

It’s been two weeks since students moved in and already 100 new clients have signed up.

“Last year, as we came back from pandemic, we had 1,000 clients and the year before we only had 500,” said Erin O’Neil, executive director of the Campus Food Bank.

“The demand is going up significantly, and our budget isn’t.”

O’Neil noted their current space is having a hard time keeping up with the demand, so they’re looking at different ways to reach students.

Read more: Alberta has highest food insecurity rate among Canada’s provinces: report

“We gave out 100 hampers just in the last two days and that’s not typical for our numbers — at least over the summer,” she said.

Students are struggling — largely in part due to tuition hikes and cuts to student services.

“International students have borne the brunt of that,’ O’Neil explained.

Trending Stories

“Just in the last year, the institution increased international tuition by six per cent and we see that the majority of our clients are international students.”

The president of the U of A Student’s Union previously told Global News students have expressed concern about affordability in general.

“A recent national survey that just came out has shown that students are at extremely high levels of stress and we’re recognizing that and seeing that on our campus, as well as food insecurity,” Abner Monteiro said.

Read more: Alberta food banks see record demand amid inflation, rising fuel and food costs

The reality for some students coming back to campus, according to Monteiro, is deciding to pay for school or food.

“One student — if I can share a quote — they said they can barely afford groceries. They’ve been cutting down on how many meals they can eat in a day and how big those are just so they don’t have to eat as often — and most of what they are eating is ramen and cereal,” he said.

O’Neil said the Campus Food Bank is bracing for a big increase in output and not just for food.

“We give out a lot of toiletries. We also give out diapers and baby formula — that’s been a real issue that we’re hearing about,” O’Neil said.

“We see folks depending on us sort of on an ongoing basis when they’re here, which is an indicator that something else needs to change.”

To support the Campus Food Bank head to their website.

