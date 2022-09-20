Canada preparing to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border: Senior government source

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government is preparing to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the border, a senior government source has told Global News.

However, the source said the plan still needs to be “finalized” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before it can be officially announced.

A spokesperson for Transport Canada referred questions about the decision to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which did not immediately reply to an email.

The current border measures had previously been extended to Sept. 30 in late June.

The vaccine requirement was previously lifted for domestic and outbound travellers in June but kept for inbound travellers. The U.S. still requires vaccination for entry.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not yet known if the U.S. will follow suit and drop its border mandate at the same time as Canada. The White House has not commented on any changes to the requirement.

More to come…

0:59 ‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister ‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister – Aug 19, 2022