Canada

Canada preparing to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border: Senior government source

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 6:36 pm
covid-19-mandate-border-canada View image in full screen
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. Trends show that Canadian travelers are ready to visit top sun destinations and predict a busy upcoming travel season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Canadian government is preparing to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the border, a senior government source has told Global News.

Read more: ArriveCAN: A look at the federal government’s plan for the contentious app

However, the source said the plan still needs to be “finalized” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before it can be officially announced.

A spokesperson for Transport Canada referred questions about the decision to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which did not immediately reply to an email.

The current border measures had previously been extended to Sept. 30 in late June.

The vaccine requirement was previously lifted for domestic and outbound travellers in June but kept for inbound travellers. The U.S. still requires vaccination for entry.

It is not yet known if the U.S. will follow suit and drop its border mandate at the same time as Canada. The White House has not commented on any changes to the requirement.

More to come…

