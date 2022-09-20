Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reopen on Monday for bivalent booster

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it will reopen its largest vaccination clinic next week as more people become eligible to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic, which closed its doors at the end of March, will officially be back in business on Monday.

The province announced earlier this month that it was taking bookings for everyone for the booster shot but only a handful of groups would be allowed to receive it before Monday.

Those who are interested in getting a dose at the site need to remember that the region now uses the province’s portal to take COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The region says the “Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine has been recommended for adults 18+ as booster dose at six months since the previous dose (or at least three months with informed consent).”

Story continues below advertisement

It notes that the booster will provide an extra layer of protection against the virus through the winter, when COVID-19 is expected to take further hold.

The region notes that this particular vaccine is supposed to trigger a stronger response against the original Omicron virus variant (BA.1) and its subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5).