Canada

Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic to reopen on Monday for bivalent booster

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:23 pm
Canada 'trying to find a way to live' with COVID-19, but won't say pandemic is over: Holland

Waterloo Region says it will reopen its largest vaccination clinic next week as more people become eligible to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The Cambridge Pinebush Vaccination Clinic, which closed its doors at the end of March, will officially be back in business on Monday.

Read more: Ontario begins offering bivalent COVID vaccines to most vulnerable

The province announced earlier this month that it was taking bookings for everyone for the booster shot but only a handful of groups would be allowed to receive it before Monday.

Those who are interested in getting a dose at the site need to remember that the region now uses the province’s portal to take COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The region says the “Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine has been recommended for adults 18+ as booster dose at six months since the previous dose (or at least three months with informed consent).”

Read more: Cambridge Pinebush COVID-19 vaccination clinic closing

It notes that the booster will provide an extra layer of protection against the virus through the winter, when COVID-19 is expected to take further hold.

The region notes that this particular vaccine is supposed to trigger a stronger response against the original Omicron virus variant (BA.1) and its subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
