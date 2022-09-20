Menu

Crime

Firearms seized, London, Ont. man charged in RCMP, CBSA solvent trap probe

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 20, 2022 4:27 pm
Firearms seized, London, Ont. man charged in RCMP, CBSA solvent trap probe - image View image in full screen
Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout

A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges, including importation of a prohibited device into Canada, in connection with a joint investigation by the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency that began in July at Vancouver International Airport.

In a statement Tuesday, the Mounties said border services officers intercepted a parcel containing a solvent trap at the airport’s air cargo operation.

According to the RCMP, a genuine solvent trap attaches to the barrel of a firearm and is used to catch and trap gun cleaning solvent during the cleaning process.

Solvent traps, however, cannot be brought into Canada and are deemed prohibited devices as they can readily be used as silencers to muffle the sound of a firearm being used, the RCMP said in a statement.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver approaches OPP officer for photo, 18-year-old facing charges

Further investigation into the parcel led to the raid of a home in London on Aug. 3 with the help of London police, the RCMP said.

There, 10 firearms, the solvent trap, and a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cannabis products were located and seized.

The accused, Kevin Brooks of London, faces several charges from the RCMP and CBSA, including possessing prohibited goods under the Customs Act, and non-compliance with the Customs Act.

Brooks also faces a charge of importing a prohibited device into Canada, and possessing a prohibited device, both under the Criminal Code, and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

The RCMP says the investigation with the CBSA is continuing.

