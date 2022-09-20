Menu

Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs add Dairy Farmers of Ontario logo to jerseys for upcoming season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 12:29 pm

The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a “Milk” patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season.

The patch, featuring the Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s longtime logo — the word “Milk” in a stylized cursive font — will be added to the upper right of the Leafs’ jerseys.

Read more: Goalie Jack Campbell embracing high expectations with Edmonton Oilers

The patch will appear in blue on the Leafs’ white road jerseys, with the inverse on their home jerseys.

The Leafs will debut the jerseys Saturday in a pre-season doubleheader against Ottawa.

Toronto is the second Canadian team to add an advertising patch for the upcoming season after the Montreal Canadiens reached an agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada last week.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” patch, as shown in this handout image, will appear on all the team’s game sweaters starting this NHL season. View image in full screen
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” patch, as shown in this handout image, will appear on all the team’s game sweaters starting this NHL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Maple Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press
