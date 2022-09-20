Menu

Traffic

Stormwater maintenance restricts lanes on a northbound portion of Red Hill Valley Parkway

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 9:12 am
The city of Hamilton closed the northbound merging lane on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) from Greenhill Avenue to the King Street East on Tuesday Sept. 20 to complete stormwater management maintenance at a pond along the parkway. View image in full screen
The city of Hamilton closed the northbound merging lane on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) from Greenhill Avenue to the King Street East on Tuesday Sept. 20 to complete stormwater management maintenance at a pond along the parkway. Global News

The city of Hamilton is alerting drivers of potentially slower northbound traffic on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) between Greenhill Avenue and King Street East over the next month due to road maintenance.

On Tuesday morning, city crews closed the northbound merging lane from Greenhill to King on Sept. 20 as well as the northbound Greenhill Avenue on-ramp to the RHVP for work during the weekdays.

A detour route will be in place around the Greenhill Ave on-ramp closure which reopens to traffic on the weekends during the maintenance initiative.

“The scope of work includes collecting and hauling sediment that has settled at the bottom of the stormwater management pond to a nearby waste facility,” the city explained in a release.

The goal is to allow for better stormwater discharge through the removal of sand, dirt, silt and other pollutants that currently run off the parkway.

Motorists travelling northbound on the RHVP may experience minor delays during rush hour.

HSR service will not be impacted by the work, according to the city.

