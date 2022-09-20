Former B.C. chiropractor faces attempted murder charges in Florida stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A former Vancouver chiropractor has been arrested in his new home in Naples, Florida.

Trevor Kilian was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for allegedly trying to kill two children, aged five and seven years old.

Both suffered collapsed lungs and are expected to survive.

According to the arrest document from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Kilian had moved to Naples a few months ago due to financial pressures in Canada.

According to the College of Chiropractors of B.C., Kilian is not authorized to practice in the province anymore as his licence expired in August.

Law enforcement was called to the house on Sept. 14 by a woman who was also in the home. She was not attacked.

Story continues below advertisement

Kilian was found on the floor of the master bedroom with “what appeared to be severe self-inflicted lacerations on both of his arms” according to the document.

He is expected to survive.

2:15 Refugee attacked in random Vancouver Chinatown stabbing Refugee attacked in random Vancouver Chinatown stabbing – Sep 12, 2022

Kilian’s relationship with the children remains unclear, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information.

The arrest document states that Kilian had been using synthetic cannabis for about two weeks, and was experiencing “manic episodes and was not sleeping or eating.”

When the deputies questioned the woman, she said Kilian had never been violent towards her or the children before.

Story continues below advertisement

She told the police that when she heard the children screaming, she came out of the bedroom and saw Kilian standing there, holding a knife and saying, ‘I stabbed them, I stabbed them, what have I done?'”

A motive for the crime remains under investigation.