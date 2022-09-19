Lethbridge pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge joined cities across Canada and around the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.

People paid their respects on Monday at a memorial service that was held at the Lethbridge Cenotaph by the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4.

“Here in our city, we wanted to recognize and give thanks and honour her for her long reign and service,” Legion member Glenn Miller said.

“She was my boss for eight years,” added Jim Standen, a former recovery mechanic in the British Armed Forces who attended the Lethbridge ceremony.

View image in full screen A picture of Queen Elizabeth II stands by the Lethbridge cenotaph, as a memorial service for the monarch on Sept. 19, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

Currently living in Canada and working with army cadets as a civilian volunteer, Standen carried the Union Jack in the ceremony’s Colour Party.

Story continues below advertisement

Growing up in a military family and as a veteran himself, Standen believes it’s important to recognize the Queen at the end of her 70-year reign.

“It means a lot. Not only did we lose a boss, but we lost a Commander-in-Chief of numerous regiments,” Standen said. “It’s a sad loss for everybody.

“She will be greatly missed. She was an inspiration to a lot of people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She will be greatly missed. She was an inspiration to a lot of people."

Mayor Blaine Hyggen presented a wreath at the cenotaph steps before mourners laid their own poppies at its base to close the service.

View image in full screen Two Legion members watch as a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II takes place in Lethbridge on Sept. 19, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

Hyggen spent the day reflecting on the example set by the only monarch many Canadians have ever known.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ability to just bring people together and show love and compassion, it’s something a lot of times we need to look up to and realize there’s good in all,” Hyggen said. “That’s something I really respect the Queen for.”