Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: Key moments from a sombre day

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The royal family, world leaders and members of the public turned out in massive crowds to guide the queen on her final journey from Westminster Hall to the chapel on Monday, bidding farewell to the monarch who reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years.

Elizabeth will be buried alongside her late husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the sombre day.

Lying in state ends

Hundreds of thousands of mourners patiently waited in a massive line, some overnight, to attend the lying in state. The queen’s coffin was laid at Westminster Hall for members of the public to share their grief and pay their respects.

The line peaked at 10 miles long, according to the BBC, which is more than 16 kilometres. The wait time reached a maximum of 24 hours.

View image in full screen People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

The queue reached its full capacity on Sunday and was closed to new entrants just before 6:00 p.m. ET, or just before 11:00 p.m. BST.

View image in full screen People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Roughly seven hours later, at 1:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. BST on Monday, the doors to Westminster Hall shut and lying in state drew to a close.

Queen's coffin carried on State Gun Carriage

Elizabeth’s coffin was carried through the centre of London on the historic State Gun Carriage, which was drawn by 142 Royal Navy sailors.

The gun carriage was removed from active service in 1901, when it was used for Queen Victoria’s funeral. It was also used for the funeral of King Edward VII, King George V and King George VI.

View image in full screen Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy at Wellington Arch in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP

The State Gun Carriage carried the late queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played.

World leaders arrive at service

Mourners from around the world gathered to pay their respects to Elizabeth and attend her funeral.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrived alongside a Canadian delegation that included Order of Canada recipients and former Canadian prime ministers.

View image in full screen Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire leave Westminster Abbey after the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool

Canada’s delegation featured a number of prominent Canadians, including Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and two of her predecessors. Several former prime ministers also attended the funeral.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were also in attendance, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

View image in full screen US President Joe Biden arrives with first lady Jill Biden at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. James Manning/Pool Photo via AP

Other commonwealth world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, also flew to London to pay their respects.

The royal family paid their respects

As the world gathered to say goodbye to the late monarch, the royal family arrived to say goodbye to a mother, a grandmother, and a beloved relative.

With slightly red, teary eyes, King Charles III saluted from his vehicle as he left Westminster Abbey following the funeral service for his mother.

View image in full screen King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool

At Westminster Abbey on Monday, other members of the royal family also said their goodbyes.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, were there with two of their three children. Prince Harry and Meghan also attended.

View image in full screen King Charles III, center, attend the committal service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP

The King was accompanied by his queen consort, Camilla, and his siblings.

The women of the royal family all made small tributes to the queen through the jewelry they chose to wear.

View image in full screen The Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales all paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during her state funeral by wearing jewelry that honoured her life and legacy. Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wore a small, horseshoe-shaped brooch — a gift from her grandmother. Her mother, Kate, wore a four-string pearl necklace that had belonged to the queen. Meghan wore pearl earrings Elizabeth had given her in 2018.

The queen arrives at Windsor Castle

The queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard Flag, wove its way through London streets in a hearse with large windows.

View image in full screen Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

Mourners lined the streets in droves, where they were able to catch glimpses of the Imperial State Crown — adorned with nearly 3,000 diamonds — and the sovereign’s orb and scepter, which rested on her coffin.

Elizabeth was driven from Westminster Abbey — where she was crowned, married and, ultimately, mourned — to her final resting place at Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince Andrew stands next to the royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP

Upon her arrival at Windsor Castle, the queen’s beloved animals watched her coffin pass. Those included her black pony, Emma, and her two corgis, Sandy and Muick.

The breaking of the wand

In a final act of pageantry, the Lord Chamberlain broke the Wand of Office in half — a symbolic moment that was shown to the wider public for the first time in history.

The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior officer of the Royal Household, and the Wand of Office is a thin, ceremonial tool that was previously used to admonish people who were being rowdy or disrespectful, according to The Guardian.

At the end of a monarch’s reign, the Lord Chamberlain snaps the long, narrow staff in half. The last time the act occurred was in 1952, when King George VI was buried.

View image in full screen King Charles II, left, watches as The Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker breaks his Wand of Office, marking the end of his service to the sovereign, during a committal service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP). Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP

On Monday, as the new King looked on, the Lord Chamberlain broke the wand in two in a final act of service. It will be buried with her.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was then lowered into the royal vault.