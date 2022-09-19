Edmontonians celebrate the queen’s legacy at Alberta legislature memorial

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians gathered outside the provincial legislature building Monday morning for a memorial ceremony honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in England earlier that morning after 10 days of mourning for Her Majesty, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Dozens of people dressed in black and military dress uniform came together to celebrate the queen’s long legacy. Premier Jason Kenney, having recently returned from London where he stood in line for 10 hours to pay his respects to the queen, was also present today.

Kenney called the moment “astonishing to see the world stop in quiet, peace and gratitude.”

Other delegates included Alberta’s Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, NDP leader Rachel Notley, speaker of the Alberta Legislature Nathan Cooper and representatives from Indigenous, faith and military communities.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. MT and included the 96-gun salute, bagpipes and a moment of silence for the late queen.

Jim Perry, pipe major for the day’s ceremony, said it was an honour to play for the queen. Perry also played for the queen during her 2005 visit to Calgary.

“It’s wonderful to see all the people out here coming to this ceremony… she truly was a wonderful lady,” he said.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News