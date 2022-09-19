Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmontonians celebrate the queen’s legacy at Alberta legislature memorial

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'People gather in Edmonton for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral' People gather in Edmonton for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
From waking up in the middle of the night to watch the funeral live to attending public ceremonies at the Alberta legislature and at Legions in Edmonton, people gathered Monday to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Morgan Black and Breanna Karstens-Smith have team coverage on the noon news.

Edmontonians gathered outside the provincial legislature building Monday morning for a memorial ceremony honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in England earlier that morning after 10 days of mourning for Her Majesty, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Dozens of people dressed in black and military dress uniform came together to celebrate the queen’s long legacy. Premier Jason Kenney, having recently returned from London where he stood in line for 10 hours to pay his respects to the queen, was also present today.

Kenney called the moment “astonishing to see the world stop in quiet, peace and gratitude.”

Read more: No stat holiday in Alberta on Monday for ‘day of mourning’ over Queen’s death

Story continues below advertisement

Other delegates included Alberta’s Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, NDP leader Rachel Notley, speaker of the Alberta Legislature Nathan Cooper and representatives from Indigenous, faith and military communities.

Trending Stories

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. MT and included the 96-gun salute, bagpipes and a moment of silence for the late queen.

Jim Perry, pipe major for the day’s ceremony, said it was an honour to play for the queen. Perry also played for the queen during her 2005 visit to Calgary.

“It’s wonderful to see all the people out here coming to this ceremony… she truly was a wonderful lady,” he said.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News

Click to play video: 'Former Alberta Hereford Queen remembers Queen Elizabeth II' Former Alberta Hereford Queen remembers Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Legislature tagQueen Elizabeth II tagQueen Funeral tagQueen Memorial tagroyal funeral tagQueen memorial Alberta tagAlberta Legislature Memorial Ceremony tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers