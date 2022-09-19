Menu

Traffic

Delhi woman identified as victim of fatal Tillsonburg crash: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 19, 2022 6:42 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A 79-year-old Delhi, Ont., woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision Sunday in Tillsonburg.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Mall Road around 11:30 a.m., police said.

The driver of one vehicle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died, police said.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as Mary Camilleri, 79, of Delhi.

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered no injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other information has been released.

