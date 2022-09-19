Delhi woman identified as victim of fatal Tillsonburg crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 79-year-old Delhi, Ont., woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision Sunday in Tillsonburg.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Mall Road around 11:30 a.m., police said.

The driver of one vehicle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mary Camilleri, 79, of Delhi.

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered no injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other information has been released.

