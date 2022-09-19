Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen honoured in procession, commemorative service in Victoria, B.C.

By Staff Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest in Windsor Castle ahead of private ceremony' Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest in Windsor Castle ahead of private ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II was lowered into a vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in London on Monday, following a state funeral that was attended by hundreds and watched by millions, as the world bid farewell to a monarch who has sat on the British throne for 70 years.

Dignitaries including British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin have joined a commemorative service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II in the capital city named after her great-great-grandmother.

The service at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral follows a procession that began at the legislature and was led by a Royal Canadian Navy band and members of a 100-member guard carrying their rifles upside down as a mark of mourning.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth funeral: World says goodbye to British monarch

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. royal commentator heads to London for Queen’s funeral' B.C. royal commentator heads to London for Queen’s funeral

A riderless horse, symbolizing a fallen comrade and representing the queen’s love of horses, was part of the 1.4-kilometre march with a 21-cannon salute amid the sound of drumming and the clip-clop of hoofs.

Trending Stories

Many of the mourners who lined the procession route under blue skies have filled the church, where the service included a choir singing “My Help Comes from the Lord,” based on Psalm 121.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth funeral: The ceremony and where to watch it

Schools and most Crown corporations are closed in B.C. for the queen’s day of mourning, but most private businesses are open as usual.

Horgan and Austin are scheduled to speak at the service, and prayers are being offered by an Islamic studies teacher, a rabbi, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Victoria and the Bishop of the Diocese of British Columbia.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagQueen Elizabeth tagQueen tagqueen elizabeth death tagCrown tagQueen Funeral tagRoyal tagqueen death tagvictoria queen tagvictoria queen ceremony tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers