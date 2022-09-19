Manitoba commemorates Queen Elizabeth with memorial service, formal salutes

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba will be commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II Monday evening, with an invitation-only memorial service at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg.

The 7 p.m. event — which will feature church bells tolling 96 times, in recognition of each year of the late monarch’s life — is among many activities the province planned for the day of mourning held in conjunction with the queen’s funeral in England.

A 21-gun salute took place at 10 a.m. on the south grounds of the Manitoba legislature, followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds.

A 21-gun salute, followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place this morning on the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislature. May she Rest In Peace. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/TyodIDkGTa — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) September 19, 2022

Flags on all provincial buildings will remain at half-mast until the commemoration service ends, and observances are taking place at landmarks throughout the city, including a projection of the queen’s cipher beneath the Golden Boy on the exterior of the legislative building, and the lighting of the Centennial Flame on Memorial Boulevard.

The Memorial Park fountain has also been lit up in purple — the queen’s colour designation for her recent Platinum Jubilee.

Following her death on Sept. 8, black ribbon was placed on the portrait of the queen in Room 200 and on flags inside the legistlature.

Manitobans can express their feelings on the monarch’s passing with special books of condolence in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Thompson and Morden.

Monday night’s commemorative service, while invitation-only, will be streamed live by the province.

