Crime

Body found in pond in London, Ont. Summerside neighbourhood

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 2:42 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating after a body was found in a stormwater pond in southeast London on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, emergency crews responded to a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. from an individual who located what appeared to be a body in the area of Jackson Road and Evans Boulevard in London’s Summerside neighbourhood.

Police confirmed that a body was later located.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” said Cons. Sandasha Bough. “It’s been reassigned to members of our major crime section.”

Police did not confirm whether the death is suspicious or not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come.

