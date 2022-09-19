Body found in pond in London, Ont. Summerside neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a body was found in a stormwater pond in southeast London on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, emergency crews responded to a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. from an individual who located what appeared to be a body in the area of Jackson Road and Evans Boulevard in London’s Summerside neighbourhood.

Police confirmed that a body was later located.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” said Cons. Sandasha Bough. “It’s been reassigned to members of our major crime section.”

Police did not confirm whether the death is suspicious or not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.