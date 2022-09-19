Menu

World

7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico’s central Pacific coast

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 19, 2022 2:37 pm
mexico-earthquake View image in full screen
MEXICO MEXICO CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 Members of the Mexican Army raise the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes before the Second National Drill 2021 at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2021. (Str/Xinhua). Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Press

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

— More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
