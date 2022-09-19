Health centre fundraiser in Guelph satisfies appetites

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The 25th annual Taste of Guelph filled a lot of stomachs and raised plenty of dough.

Sunday’s event raised over $180,000 for the St. Joseph’s Health Centre, which according to the foundation is a new record.

Over 700 community members attended the fundraiser at the health centre, and got to sample food and drinks from some of the finest restaurants, caterers, vintners, brewers, and bakers throughout the region.

There were also auction items up for bid and a performance from the Black Water Trio.

More than 40 local food and drink vendors were there to volunteer their time, talent and tasty treats to support St. Joe’s long-standing fundraiser for foodies.

Story continues below advertisement

The money raised will go to purchase medical equipment to help care for patients in the health centre’s complex hospital care, rehabilitation, palliative and long-term care programs.