1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Port Hope, Ont. sends 1 to hospital: police

One person was arrested following a stabbing late Saturday night in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, just before midnight an altercation broke out between two men in the area of Ward Street and Mill Street North. The fight led to one man suffering stab wounds.

Insp. Katie Andrews says the altercation stemmed from an object being thrown at an SUV that the victim was travelling in along Ward Street.

“At that time when they stopped the vehicle to get out to confront the person who had thrown something and a fight ensued,” she said.

The victim was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg via private means, she said.

Andrews said the victim received lacerations to his arms and a small puncture in his chest, injuries deemed serious but non-life threatening.

A suspect matching the description provided to investigators was later located with assistance from the canine unit from the Peterborough Police Service.

A Bowmanville, Ont., man, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Andrews says the incident was “completely random” that there is no threat to public safety.

Police are appealing to witnesses 905-885-8123 ext. 3 or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers.