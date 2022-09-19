Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after stabbing in downtown Port Hope, Ont. sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'One in hospital after Port Hope stabbing: police' One in hospital after Port Hope stabbing: police
WATCH: Port Hope Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the area of Ward Street and Mill Street North.

One person was arrested following a stabbing late Saturday night in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, just before midnight an altercation broke out between two men in the area of Ward Street and Mill Street North. The fight led to one man suffering stab wounds.

Insp. Katie Andrews says the altercation stemmed from an object being thrown at an SUV that the victim was travelling in along Ward Street.

“At that time when they stopped the vehicle to get out to confront the person who had thrown something and a fight ensued,” she said.

The victim was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg via private means, she said.

Andrews said the victim received lacerations to his arms and a small puncture in his chest, injuries deemed serious but non-life threatening.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Port Hope police chief Bryant Wood announces plan to leave post in 2023

A suspect matching the description provided to investigators was later located with assistance from the canine unit from the Peterborough Police Service.

A Bowmanville, Ont., man, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Andrews says the incident was “completely random”  that there is no threat to public safety.

Police are appealing to witnesses 905-885-8123 ext. 3 or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Families, criminal files reveal new details about SK mass stabbing suspects' Families, criminal files reveal new details about SK mass stabbing suspects
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPort Hope tagPort Hope Police Service tagPort Hope crime tagPort Hope Ontario tagPort Hope stabbing tagPort Hope Ont tagitem thrown at SUV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers