OPP investigate fatal collision in Oxford County

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Oxford County that occurred over the weekend.
The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road in Norwich Township occurred Sunday at about 6:35 p.m.
Police say a pick-up truck and a Sports Utility Vehicle collided at the intersection.
The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, according to police.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
