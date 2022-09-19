Menu

Crime

OPP investigate fatal collision in Oxford County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 8:07 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Oxford County that occurred over the weekend.

The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road  in Norwich Township occurred Sunday at about 6:35 p.m.

Police say a pick-up truck and a Sports Utility Vehicle collided at the intersection.

MORE NEWS: Ahead of queen’s funeral, Governor General says King Charles is ‘committed to reconciliation’

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, according to police.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

