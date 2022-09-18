Man arrested after argument, stabbing in restaurant near Toronto’s Christie Pits Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after an altercation that turned violent inside a Toronto restaurant, police say.

Toronto police told Global News they were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3:43 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said two men who knew each other got into an argument in a restaurant in the area of Christie and Bloor streets.

The argument turned violent and one of the two men involved was stabbed, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was arrested “and charged accordingly.”