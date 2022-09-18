Man arrested after argument, stabbing in restaurant near Toronto’s Christie Pits Park

A man has been arrested after an altercation that turned violent inside a Toronto restaurant, police say.
Toronto police told Global News they were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3:43 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said two men who knew each other got into an argument in a restaurant in the area of Christie and Bloor streets.
Trending Stories
Read more: Toronto police seek male suspect after ‘unprovoked assault’ on woman
Read More
The argument turned violent and one of the two men involved was stabbed, police said.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a man was arrested “and charged accordingly.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments