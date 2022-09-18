Menu

Crime

Woman and 6-month-old baby found dead in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car' Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car
WATCH: Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car – Aug 20, 2022

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a woman and her baby who were found in a Rivière-du-Loup, Que. park on Saturday afternoon.

Police say people walking in the park found the bodies at the base of a cliff shortly before 2 p.m. and called emergency services.

A 37-year-old woman and her six-month old son were found dead.

READ MORE: Police arrest alleged former spouse in killing of woman found dead in Montreal-North apartment

Police say all signs suggest the deaths were the result of a conscious act by the woman.

However, they say the investigation remains ongoing.

Riviere-du-Loup is located around 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac' Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac
© 2022 The Canadian Press
