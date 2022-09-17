Police arrest alleged former spouse in killing of woman found dead in Montreal-North apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 36-year-old man is to face charges in connection with the death of a woman found inside an apartment on Friday.

They say a suspect, not previously known to police, was being met by major crimes investigators after being arrested Friday night.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils says the suspect is believed to be the victim’s ex-spouse and is set to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Saturday.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was discovered in an apartment in the Montreal North borough and was later declared by police to be the 24th homicide on Montreal police territory this year.

Chevrefils says it will be up to the Crown to determine the charges.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.