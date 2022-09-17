Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest alleged former spouse in killing of woman found dead in Montreal-North apartment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings' Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings

Montreal police say a 36-year-old man is to face charges in connection with the death of a woman found inside an apartment on Friday.

They say a suspect, not previously known to police, was being met by major crimes investigators after being arrested Friday night.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils says the suspect is believed to be the victim’s ex-spouse and is set to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Saturday.

READ MORE: Montreal police now say woman found in apartment killed, no arrests

Trending Stories

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was discovered in an apartment in the Montreal North borough and was later declared by police to be the 24th homicide on Montreal police territory this year.

Chevrefils says it will be up to the Crown to determine the charges.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings' Montreal mayor Valérie Plante makes passionate plea after overnight shootings
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Homicide tagMontreal Police tagSPVM tagArrest tagApartment tagMontreal North tagFemicide tagkilling tagWoman found dead tagPartner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers