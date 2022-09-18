Experts shed light on how bad fast food is for your gut

Send this page to someone via email

Junk food, while tasty, is bad for your gut health and can cause a lot of damage to your body in just the first hour, according to experts.

Shortly after eating it, you experience a major sugar drop which may make you crave more unhealthy foods, according to Dr. Julie Garza from the Florida Wellness institute.

“Your blood sugar has dropped so low that now you need to raise it back up,” she told 680 CJOB.

Although the recommendation is to opt for a healthier choice when it comes to choosing a meal, there are some things you can do to limit the effects on your body should you indulge in a tasty treat.

“First and foremost, take high-quality digestive enzymes when you eat, because we are lacking that one area in our diet,” Garza said.

Unfortunately, high consumption of pop, coffee and tea could potentially be making the problem worse.

“What it does is it keeps you from absorbing nutrition,” she said. “You’re eating this food that’s hard to break down then you load it with some pop on top of it and now you’ve got just a disaster.”

Gut health is very important to pay attention to if you want to take care of your overall health, according to Angela Martens, registered dietitian at Body Measure Inc.

“It affects our metabolism, it can affect blood sugar levels, it plays a key role in our immune system functioning”

Martens talks about the gut microbiome, which is a word to describe the trillions of microorganisms found in the small and large intestines that play a huge role in our health.

“Research is also showing that the gut microbiome is also being linked to our brain health as well.”

Marten offers some key things to be aware of if you want to keep your gut microbiome as healthy as possible.

“Eat lots of fibre containing foods, things like vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes and whole grains,”

