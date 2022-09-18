Menu

Canada

Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female aged 17-30; cause of death investigated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2022 8:50 am
Saint John Police Force Headquarters in Saint John, N.B. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force Headquarters in Saint John, N.B. Tim Roszell/Global News

Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.

Saint John police said late Saturday the autopsy shows the remains are believed to belong to a female between 17 and 30 years of age between five feet, four inches and five feet, seven inches tall.

They say the autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Read more: Remains discovered at Long Wharf in Saint John belong to unidentified female:

Police say no other identification can be made at this time, including cause, manner and time of death, until further investigation.

Investigators said on Tuesday they had found human remains from the water at Long Wharf.

They say forensic services are also working to find the woman’s identity through the National DNA databank for missing persons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
