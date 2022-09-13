Menu

Canada

Recovery operation at Long Wharf in Saint John after human remains found

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:04 pm
Saint John Police View image in full screen
Saint John Police said they received a report of human remains discovered in the water at Long Wharf on Tuesday. Travis Fortnum/Global News

People are being asked to keep away from the Long Wharf area in uptown Saint John on Tuesday afternoon, as police take part in a recovery operation in response to human remains that were found.

Saint John Police said the remains were discovered in the water.

Police, along with Major Crime, Forensic Services, and the Coroner’s Office have been called to the scene.

As well, the fire department is assisting with the recovery.

Police said they will release more information once available.

