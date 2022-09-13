Recovery operation at Long Wharf in Saint John after human remains found

People are being asked to keep away from the Long Wharf area in uptown Saint John on Tuesday afternoon, as police take part in a recovery operation in response to human remains that were found.
Saint John Police said the remains were discovered in the water.
Police, along with Major Crime, Forensic Services, and the Coroner’s Office have been called to the scene.
As well, the fire department is assisting with the recovery.
Police said they will release more information once available.
