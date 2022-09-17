Winnipeg man devastated after sympathy cards for late parents stolen from car

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who lost both of his parents was devastated when the sympathy cards were stolen from his car this week.

Armand Brule’s father died in 2020 and his mother died very recently in July. He was finally able to mourn his parent’s death at a joint funeral on Monday. Brule hoped to find some comfort in the sympathy cards left by family and friends, but they were stolen on Friday.

“Went shopping for fifteen minutes, come out … the car had been ransacked,” he said.

He had accidentally left his doors unlocked as he went shopping — parked just metres from the grocery store on Pembina Highway.

The cards along with a condolences book were in a Safeway bag in the back of his car. Both were stolen.

“I don’t think anybody puts money in a sympathy card, so they’re absolutely worthless to anybody, but they’re priceless to us,” he said.

Brule is holding onto the hope he’ll get the book and cards back.

“We went through every garbage can and dumpster, figuring once they realized there’s nothing of value, they were just going to toss it.” he said. “I’m just hoping that they didn’t toss them, and they’re gone forever now.”

Winnipeg police have said vehicle break-ins are on the rise with more than 5400 reported in the first six months of 2022.

There have been more than 7,000 over all of last year reported by Winnipeggers.

with files from Rosanna Hempel