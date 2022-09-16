Menu

Canada

Oilers’ Evander Kane reaches settlement with San Jose Sharks on termination grievance

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 16, 2022 5:44 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.

The Sharks announced the agreement that they said was approved by the NHL and the Players’ Association, saying they were “satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons.”

Kane in a statement posted to Twitter thanked fans for their support and said the adversity has made him stronger.

“I played some of my best hockey in San Jose and gave everything I had on the ice,” Kane said.

The Sharks terminated Kane’s contract in January for violating virus protocol while with their top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda. The contract termination cost Kane just under USD$23 million from the USD$49 million, seven-year contract he signed in May 2018.

Kane and the NHL Players’ Association filed a grievance contending the Sharks didn’t have sufficient grounds to make that move. While that process was ongoing, he signed for the remainder of the season with the Oilers and re-signed for $20.5 million over four years in Edmonton.

The 31-year-old is with his fourth NHL organization after being drafted by Atlanta, going to Winnipeg when the Thrashers became the Jets and getting traded to Buffalo and then San Jose.

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) celebrates his goal during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) celebrates his goal during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

He fit in well with the Oilers, helping them reach the Western Conference final.

Click to play video: 'Evander Kane wants to add to Oilers organization in positive way: ‘You live and you learn’' Evander Kane wants to add to Oilers organization in positive way: ‘You live and you learn’
