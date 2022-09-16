Menu

Money

North American markets fall Friday, ending a volatile trading week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2022 4:35 pm
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

North American markets ended the trading week in the red, with Canada’s main stock index down more than 170 points and U.S. stock markets falling amid inflation worries and a stark warning from FedEx about worsening trends in the economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.28 points at 19,385.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.40 points at 30,822.42. The S&P 500 index was down 28.02 points at 3,873.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 103.95 points at 11,448.40.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite ends trading day down more than 150 points, U.S. markets also lower

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.27 cents US compared with 75.76 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 11 cents at US$84.76 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 56 cents at US$7.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,683.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.52 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
