Canada

WestJet suspends number of routes out of Halifax this winter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2022 3:49 pm
WestJet is suspending a number of routes out of Halifax this winter.

The Calgary-based carrier will suspend flights between Halifax and Montreal as of Oct. 28.

Flights between Halifax and Sydney, N.S. will be suspended as of Nov. 15 and service routes between Halifax and Ottawa and Halifax and St. John’s N.L. will end Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, respectively.

Read more: WestJet fights back against passenger compensation ruling in court filing

Non-stop flights from Halifax to Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto will remain in service throughout the winter, the airline said.

On Nov. 15, WestJet flights between Fredericton and Toronto, Charlottetown and Toronto and Quebec City and Toronto will be also be suspended, as confirmed earlier this summer.

Earlier this summer, WestJet announced it plans to focus its future investments on Western Canada, where it has a large portion of the market share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
