6 people charged in connection with 21 hardware store thefts in York region: police

Six people have been charged in connection with 21 theft incidents in York Region, police say.

York Regional Police said in November 2021, officers received a “series of reports” of thefts from commercial hardware stores in and around York Region.

Officers said on Tuesday, after an investigation, police identified four suspects.

According to police, they were arrested while they allegedly attempted to steal nearly $6,000 in smoke detectors from a store in Barrie.

Police said during the arrest, officers also allegedly located cocaine, heroine and methamphetamine.

Officers said on Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at a home in Toronto.

Police said this is where two additional suspects were located and arrested.

“A large number of stolen items were recovered, including a stolen U-Haul van with keys, power tools, Moen faucets and other household accessories, worth approximately $15,000,” police said in a news release. “Five grams of heroin and two grams of cocaine were also seized.”

The six suspects are alleged to be connected to 21 incidents.

Officers said 47 charges have been laid.

“Investigators believe some of the stolen merchandise may be linked to other commercial store thefts in Peel Region, Halton Region, Durham Region and the City of Toronto,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.